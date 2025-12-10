Alleged N2.4 bn fraud: FG arraigns ex-aviation minister Stella Oduah

The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, in an Abuja High Court over alleged fraud of N2.4 billion.

She is arraigned alongside Gloria Odita on a five-count charge bordering on alleged fraud, obtaining by false pretence, and criminal breach of trust.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired in January 2014 to obtain a total of N2,469,030,738.90 from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd under alleged fraudulent claims.

The prosecution further alleged that Oduah and Odita “agreed amongst themselves to obtain a sum of Two Billion, Four Hundred and Sixty-Nine Million, Thirty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Eight Naira, Nine Kobo (₦2,469,030,738.90) by false pretence.

”Pretending that the said sum represented ‘Cost of Technical Supervision’ and ‘Security Integrated and Logistics Support Services’, which representation you knew to be false.”

The offence violates Sections 8(a) and 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and is punishable under Section 1(3).

The government alleged that on January 13, 2014, the defendants “obtained the sum of Eight Hundred and Thirty-Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Eight Naira, Nine Kobo (₦839,780,738.90) by falsely pretending that the said sum represented ‘Cost of Technical Supervision’.”

Count three alleges that on February 12, 2014, the defendants obtained ₦1,629,250,000 from the ministry through Global Offshore Marine Ltd, claiming it was for “Security Integrated and Logistics Support Services”, a representation the prosecution says was false.

In counts Four and Five, the FG accused Oduah, as minister at the time, of dishonestly misappropriating the same sums earmarked for a contract awarded to 1-Sec Security Nigeria Ltd.

The charge states that she “dishonestly misappropriated the sum by authorising the transfer of the said sum, which act is a breach of your official trust,” contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The defendants’ lawyers, Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN for Oduah and Wale Balogun SAN for Odita, subsequently moved their applications for bail.

Ikpeazu urged the court to grant his client bail on self-recognition, noting that the first defendant has been a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He added that he has voluntarily flown in from the United States to honour a court summons and has been on administrative bail by the EFCC.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, appeared personally for the prosecution.

Fagbemi said the government was not opposed to bail.

However, he insisted that the court should give a firm date for hearing.

He added that the defendants were served with the proof of evidence as far back as Nov. 27 and are fully aware of the steps they ought to have taken.

Balogun counselled Odita; however, he made a plea for her travel documents.

Justice Hamza Muazu noted that the court would be willing to consider, “If you make a case for permission to travel, when you are able to satisfy the court.”

Justice Muazu then admitted Oduah and Odita to bail on self-recognisance.

He ordered the defendants to deposit travel documents and get the court’s permission before travelling.

Justice Mauzu adjourned the matter until the Feb 12 commencement. (NAN)