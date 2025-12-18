Alleged N2.2bn Contract Fraud: Court grants ex-labour minister, Ngige, bail

Ngige

…fixes Jan 28 for trial

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Six days after he was remanded in prison custody, a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who is facing an eight-count corruption charge, on Thursday secured bail from a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The court, in a ruling delivered by trial Justice Maryam Hassan, adopted terms of an administrative bail the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) earlier granted to the embattled erstwhile minister.

As part of his bail conditions, the defendant was ordered to produce a surety that must be a civil servant not below the rank of a director.

According to the court, the surety must equally be an owner of a landed property in the FCT, even as it ordered the defendant to surrender his international passport and not travel outside the country without permission.

Justice Hassan overruled a preliminary objection the anti-graft agency filed to oppose the ex-minister’s application for bail.

She held that the court had the power to exercise its discretion on the issue of bail.

The court held that such discretion must be discharged judicially and judiciously without the imposition of conditions that would appear unreasonable and arbitrary.

It subsequently adjourned the matter till January 28 and 29, 2026, for trial.

Ngige, who was in office as a minister from November 11, 2015, to May 29, 2023, was on December 12 arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, following his alleged complicity in contract fraud totalling over N2.2 billion.

Though he pleaded not guilty to the charge after he was docked, the trial judge ordered his remand at the Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja, pending the determination of his bail application.

Part of the charge against him bordered on abuse of office, as well as an allegation that he accepted kickbacks from firms that were awarded contracts by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF.

It was alleged that he used his position to confer unfair advantage to his associates by awarding contracts to their companies.

The defendant, by his action, was said to have committed offences punishable under various sections of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The anti-graft agency, through its team of lawyers led by Mr Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, had urged the court to refuse the defendant’s request for bail.

The prosecution counsel alleged that the ex-minister violated an administrative bail the Commission earlier granted to him, stressing that he refused to return his international passport after he was permitted to travel abroad in October for a medical checkup.

The EFCC further drew the attention of the court to the weight of the charge, which it said would attract nothing less than a five-year prison term if the defendant is convicted.

However, the defence lawyer, Mr Patrick Ikwueto, SAN, prayed the court to release his client on bail pending the hearing and determination of the case against him.

Ikwueto, SAN, lamented that the defendant had already spent three days in custody of the EFCC before he was produced before the court for arraignment.

“The issue of whether he will be granted bail or not is a right in our Constitution. The defendant is not an unknown person in this country.

“I don’t think there is anybody in this country who will say they don’t know the defendant. Even from the charge, it was stated that he was a minister of this country.

“I urge your lordship to grant the defendant bail, and we are ready to fulfil any requirement your lordship will put as a condition for his bail,” Ikwueto, SAN, begged.

He told the court that the defendant was not in good health, adding that the prison lacked the facilities to take care of his medical needs.

Moreover, the defence lawyer argued that the charge was not such that it could attract a capital punishment upon conviction, describing all the allegations against his client as bailable offences.

“It is not like they are alleging that he ate the ministry’s money or that of NSTIF. The trial will start, and we will see how those contracts were awarded. It is not a terrorism charge or treasonable offence,” Ikwueto, SAN, insisted.

EFCC, in the charge before the court, alleged that the former minister used his position to confer an unfair advantage on a firm – Cezimo Nigeria Limited – which was linked to his associate, by approving seven NSITF consultancy, training and supply contracts worth N366,470,920.68, an offence punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

It alleged that between September 2015 and May 2023, the defendant also awarded eight NSITF contracts worth N583,682,686 to Zitacom Nigeria Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles, is his associate.

The EFCC also alleged that eight NSITF contracts, valued at N362,043,163.16, were awarded to Jeff & Xris Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Nwosu Chukwunwike, is the ex-minister’s associate.

Whereas he was in court accused of influencing four contracts worth N668,138,141 in favour of Olde English Consolidated Limited, belonging to his associate identified as Uzoma Igbonwa, the EFCC alleged that Ngige also gave another four contracts valued at N161,604,625 to the same person through another company – Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited.

Aside from allegations that he had, between May and June 2022, “corruptly” received monetary gifts from NSITF contractors, the prosecution told the court that he received N38,650,000 from a firm – Cezimo Nigeria Limited – using his campaign organisation, another N55,003,000 from Zitacom Nigeria Limited through his scholarship scheme, as well as N26,130,000 from Jeff & Xris Limited.

The offences were said to be contrary to sections 17(a) and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.