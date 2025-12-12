Alleged defamation: Court halts derogatory publications against Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, has issued an ex parte interim injunction restraining one Lilian Okenwa and Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja from publishing any further derogatory material against Dr. Monday Ubani, SAN.

The order, issued by Justice S.U. Bature of the Maitama Division, stemmed from a defamation suit filed by Ubani, who accused the defendants of circulating damaging content aimed at tarnishing his professional reputation.

The suit, marked FCT/HC/CV/4411/2025, details claims by Ubani that the publications in question were calculated to injure the standing he has built over decades in legal practice.

After examining Ubani’s ex parte application, FCT/HC/M/16245/2025, filed December 4, 2025, and supported by an affidavit deposed to by Susan Nwaze, Justice Bature granted sweeping interim orders.

According to the court:”The defendants, their agents and privies are restrained from issuing or disseminating any further publication considered derogatory of Dr. Ubani pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.”

The judge further ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum until the motion on notice is heard.

The matter has been adjourned to December 16, 2025, for hearing of the motion on notice.