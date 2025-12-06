Allegations against Gen. Buratai false, unsubstantiated — SK Usman

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A strong rebuttal has been issued in response to an online publication alleging links between former Chief of Army Staff and immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd) CFR, and individuals purported to be terrorism financiers.

In a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), the claims—attributed to an online platform and reportedly based on comments by a retired Major General—were described as false, baseless, mischievous, and part of a calculated attempt to tarnish the reputation of the retired army chief.

According to the statement, the allegations contradict established facts and run counter to Buratai’s decades-long service dedicated to combating terrorism and protecting Nigeria. It stressed that at no point in his military or diplomatic career has he been investigated, indicted, or informally linked to terrorism financing by any security agency, intelligence institution, judicial panel, or oversight body.

The rebuttal noted that the claims form part of a recurring pattern of unfounded accusations that have consistently collapsed due to the transparency and integrity associated with Buratai’s public service record.

The statement also highlighted Buratai’s leadership achievements, including major operations that weakened Boko Haram and ISWAP, reclaimed previously occupied territories, restored governance structures in liberated communities, and enabled the safe return of thousands of displaced Nigerians.

“It defies logic and conscience to allege that the same military leader who fought tirelessly to defeat terrorism would in any way be associated with its financing,” the statement read.

Usman called for an immediate retraction of the publication and a public apology, warning that failure to comply would necessitate legal action to protect Buratai’s reputation and seek appropriate redress.

Despite the controversy, the statement reaffirmed that Lt. Gen. Buratai remains focused on academic engagements, policy development, peacebuilding advocacy, and philanthropic efforts aimed at national advancement.