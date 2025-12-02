All former Plateau governors back Mutfwang’s peace efforts – Dariye

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nalolong

Former Plateau State Governor, Senator Joshua Dariye, has pledged the collective support of all past governors to Governor Caleb Mutfwang as his administration continues to drive peace, healing, and development across the state.

Dariye, who led the state between 1999 and 2007, made the commitment on Sunday night during the final session of the Plateau State Christmas Carol and Praise Festival in Jos.

Addressing thousands of worshippers at the event — which featured former governors, General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), Senator Dariye, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, serving and retired judges, and senior clergy — the former governor stressed that Plateau’s stability must transcend political differences.

He declared that supporting the sitting governor is a shared moral duty, saying:

“On behalf of all of us who have had the opportunity to govern Plateau, we have no choice but to support the Governor of Plateau — whether you voted for him or not,” he said, prompting loud applause.

“You have to give him the opportunity to govern until his tenure is over. My brother, fear not… fear not,” he added, turning to Governor Mutfwang.

Dariye praised the Christmas carol festival, describing it as a spiritual lifeline for a state that has endured years of crises.

“For a Plateau that has passed through a lot of challenges, if we don’t turn to God, we have no option,” he noted.

Offering words of encouragement, he cited Exodus 14:13–14: “The Egyptians we see today, we shall see them no more.”