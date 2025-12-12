Alaafin of Oyo hails Marwa, assures NDLEA of full support in fight against illicit drugs

…as Marwa underscores critical role of traditional rulers in anti-drug campaign

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Owoade, has pledged full support and collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its ongoing battle against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The monarch gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 12th December 2025. He was accompanied by the Oloro of Oro, Oba Joel Olaniyan Olatoye, and the Olusin of Ijara Isin, Oba Ademola Julius Ajibola.

Oba Owoade praised Marwa’s leadership and track record, describing him as a pride to Yorubaland and commending his legacy from his days as military governor of Borno and Lagos States. “We are proud of you. Your being in this position is not by chance; it’s because of your devotion and commitment. You have always been a performer,” he said.

He also recalled Marwa’s introduction of the popular “Keke Marwa,” saying it remains an unforgettable legacy.

Responding to Marwa’s call for traditional leaders to support the anti-drug campaign, the Alaafin pledged to mobilize royal fathers across the country.

“We are at the grassroots; we know what is happening in our communities. We are more than ready to work with you and give all necessary support. Anytime you need us, we will always be there,” he assured.

In his remarks, Marwa congratulated the Alaafin on his ascension to the throne and emphasized the crucial place of traditional institutions in combating drug abuse at the community level.

“The drug scourge in Nigeria is at an unacceptable level. From the 2018 drug use survey, close to 15 million Nigerians aged 15 to 64 use drugs,” he said.

Marwa noted that President Tinubu has mandated the NDLEA to dismantle drug networks, arrest traffickers, prosecute offenders, and seize their assets.

He stressed that the influence of traditional rulers must be harnessed to drive advocacy and behavioural change. “Nigerians respect traditional institutions. When traditional leaders speak, it carries weight,” he said, urging them to also engage religious leaders for stronger awareness campaigns.

Marwa added that community-level information from royal fathers would greatly assist the Agency’s operations. “Drug use fuels criminality — kidnappers, insurgents, terrorists, and bandits all use drugs to charge themselves. If we control drug use, criminality will drop,” he stated.

He thanked the Alaafin for the visit and prayed for a long, peaceful and prosperous reign for the monarch and the entire Oyo Kingdom.