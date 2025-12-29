Akpabio thanks God for Anthony Joshua’s life, mourns victims

Godswill Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, has expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of Nigeria’s boxing icon, Anthony Joshua, following a tragic accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway that claimed the lives of other Nigerians.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Akpabio said he was thankful for Joshua’s survival and wished the world heavyweight boxing star a speedy and full recovery from the incident.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Nigerian Senate, I thank God for preserving the life of our boxing icon, Anthony Joshua,” the Senate President said.

Akpabio also extended his heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the accident, which occurred in Ogun State, describing the incident as deeply painful and tragic.

He prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved families and asked God to grant them the strength to bear what he described as an irreplaceable loss.

“We pray that God comforts the families of those who lost their loved ones and grants them the fortitude to bear the painful and irreplaceable loss,” he added.

The Senate President’s message has since drawn sympathy and prayers from Nigerians, as tributes continue to pour in for the victims of the fatal crash.