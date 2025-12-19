Akpabio backs death penalty for kidnappers, hails Tinubu’s kidnap-rescue feat, pledges bloc votes for 2027

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By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has thrown his weight behind death penalty for kidnappers

He has also applauded President Bola Tinubu’s handling of national security, hailing the recent rescue of kidnapped children and pledging the Senate’s support for stronger deterrents against violent crime, including capital punishment for kidnapping.

Speaking on Thursday, at the 14th National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC at the State House Conference Centre, iAbuja, Akpabio commended what he described as the President’s “decisive leadership” in confronting insecurity and restoring regional stability.

He prayed for the safe return of remaining abductees and offered condolences to the military personnel and civilians who lost their lives during recent rescue operations.

“We condole with families who have lost loved ones, including members of the armed forces who died protecting lives and property. We will stand with their families in this moment of grief,” he said.

Akpabio linked domestic safety to events beyond Nigeria’s borders, commending Tinubu’s intervention to stabilise democracy in Benin Republic. “If our neighbours are not stable, Nigeria cannot be stable,” he said, emphasising the Senate’s backing.

He also highlighted new legislative measures aimed at deterrence, noting that kidnapping has now been placed on the same legal footing as terrorism.

“Kidnappers will face the death sentence once the President assents to the bill,” he said, warning that failure to enforce capital sanctions risks further jailbreaks and killings.

To party politics, Akpabio celebrated what he called a new wave of alignment behind the APC, just as he welcomed recently defected governors, including the Plateau State governor, and credited National Chairman Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda for consolidating gains.

He urged new governors to work respectfully with party elders in their states, citing his own political relationship in Akwa Ibom.

“Thank them for tolerating you, for accommodating you, for accepting you,” he said.

Recalling earlier tussles over top positions in the South-East, Akpabio said lessons had been learned and urged cross-state harmony as more governors enter the party’s fold.

He expressed hope that the cordial ties seen in Enugu would be replicated in Rivers, Delta and across the South-South.

With a confident projection for 2027, Akpabio told caucus members that APC’s growing strength should translate into united electoral backing.

“At the end, this should result in bloc votes and victory for the APC come 2027,” he said.