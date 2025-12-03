Ajadi meets PDP Egbeda executives in Ibadan, promises solar power, renovation

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a leading governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, on Tuesday attended the Egbeda Local Government PDP Executive meeting at the party secretariat in Egbeda, Ibadan, where he pledged major upgrades to the facility and renewed his commitment to grassroots development.

Ajadi, who arrived with a political convoy, expressed dissatisfaction with the poor state of the secretariat and the discomfort faced by party executives and members during meetings.

“It pains me deeply to see my people holding meetings under heat, using hand fans to blow air on themselves. This is my local government. I grew up here. I can never be comfortable when my people are uncomfortable,” he said.

Ajadi announced that before the next executive meeting, he would provide solar panels to ensure a steady electricity supply as well as enough fans to make the meeting environment conducive at all times.

“I will personally ensure that this secretariat becomes a model for other local governments. Solar power will be installed before your next meeting, and you will have enough standing fans to hold meetings comfortably—even in the hottest weather,” he added.

In addition to the power and ventilation upgrades, the gubernatorial hopeful promised to repaint the secretariat in the official PDP colours and provide buses to assist executives in attending political functions across the state.

“No executive member of Egbeda should struggle to attend a meeting again within Oyo State. I will make available functional buses that will convey you to any official gathering or assignment,” Ajadi assured.

He also donated a substantial amount of money to each executive member and shared 1,000 copies of branded exercise books meant for the children of party executives—an act many described as thoughtful and symbolic.

Party Executives Applaud Ajadi’s Commitment

The meeting turned interactive as the local government party leaders commended Ajadi for what they described as his unusual humility, accessibility, and genuine love for Egbeda.

Chief Ebenezer Olawale Alawe, Chairman of the party, thanked Ajadi for his timely intervention, describing him as “a rare politician who remembers home.”

“Ambassador Ajadi has shown today that leadership begins from home. Many politicians forget their roots once they rise, but he keeps returning to lift us. His promises are not just political; they come from the heart,” Chief Alawe said.

Hon. Liadi Busari, Vice Chairman of the party, praised Ajadi’s developmental mindset.

“Egbeda needs leaders who think beyond elections. What Ajadi has said today shows he is here to build, not to take. These are the kind of leaders who move local governments forward,” Busari stated.

Elder Noah Funmilayo, the party’s Secretary, encouraged Ajadi to continue his close engagement with the grassroots.

“Ambassador, we appreciate your gesture and sincerity. Continue to stay close to the grassroots. The people know those who identify with them, and they will stand with you at the right time,” Elder Funmilayo said.

Mrs T. Abanikanda, Woman Leader of the PDP in Egbeda, prayed for Ajadi and acknowledged his support for women in politics.

“Our women are grateful. You have always supported us. May God guide your ambition, and may you never lack helpers as you have helped others,” she prayed.

Mr Aderemi Oderinlo, Youth Leader, said Ajadi’s generosity and bold plans inspired the youth wing.

“The youths of Egbeda stand solidly behind you. We admire your energy, your vision, and your respect for the younger generation. You have given us hope,” he said.

Mr Ademola Lawal, Publicity Secretary, praised Ajadi’s developmental focus and pledged the executives’ loyalty.

“Your actions today speak louder than campaign posters. You have shown what governance should look like—service before power. We will continue to support you,” Lawal added.

The meeting ended with prayers for Ajadi’s ambition and the progress of Egbeda Local Government. Many party members described his appearance as “a reassurance that Egbeda will play a pivotal role in shaping the political future of Oyo State.