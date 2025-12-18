Aiyedatiwa to LG council chairmen: Shun corrupt practices or face CCT

— We’ll enforce Code of Conduct Compliance at LGs

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has warned local government chairmen in the state against corrupt practices and offenses that could attract the attention of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Aiyedatiwa, said this while declaring open a training programme for local government officials on the importance of compliance with the Code of Conduct.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami declared that his administration maintains zero tolerance for corruption.

The governor said that asset declaration is a serious responsibility for all public officials, particularly those managing public funds at the grassroots.

Aiyedatiwa said his administration is determined to reform local government administration through adherence to the rule of law, financial discipline and institutional accountability.

He said that compliance with the Code of Conduct is not optional for public officers, commending the Code of Conduct Bureau in collaboration with Legal Delight Consulting for organising the programme.

According to him, local governments, as the tier of government closest to the people, must be transparent, responsive and development-driven.

Aiyedatiwa noted that unethical practices, poor asset declaration, conflicts of interest, abuse of office and mismanagement of public funds have continued to undermine service delivery and public trust at the local level.

Aiyedatiwa who reaffirmed his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, stated that public resources must be managed responsibly and translated into tangible benefits for citizens across the eighteen Local Government Areas of the state.

He added that continuous capacity building and training of Local Government officials remain a key policy priority of his government, aimed at strengthening institutions and improving governance outcomes at the grassroots.

The governor urged participants to demonstrate integrity, transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties, noting that ethical leadership is fundamental to achieving sustainable development in Ondo State.

According to him “The Ondo State Government places a high premium on institutional strengthening, ethical leadership, and zero tolerance for corruption. This programme aligns with our broader local government reform agenda to ensure public resources translate into tangible benefits for our people,” he added.

The Federal Commissioner representing the South-West on the CCB Board, Hon. Taofik Abdulsalam, lauded the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for the collaboration and urged the state to extend similar training to the State Executive Council to deepen understanding of ethical governance.

Also, speaking, the former Director of Legal Services at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sirajuddin Abdusalam-Alada, highlighted the constitutional authority of the CCB in enforcing anti-corruption standards, noting its powers surpass other laws like the EFCC Act or ICPC Act.

Alada said “the bureau is the only institution the constitution gives a whole schedule highlighting the details of the roles and responsibilities of the bureau.

He said “That schedule creates a number of offences which raises the offences of bribery and corruption to a constitutional level, high above some other laws made by the National Assembly, neither the EFCC Act nor the ICPC Act”

The state Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Commissioner, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Dele Aladesanmi, said the training brought together key decision-makers and accounting officers from all 18 Local Government Areas in Ondo State.

Also, the Executive Director of Legal Delight Consulting, Omotan Ogundele said that the programme was designed to guide local government officials on properly completing CCB forms to avoid legal pitfalls.