Air turbulence not a threat to aircraft safety, says OAS helicopters chairman

By Dennis Agbo

The Group Chairman of OAS Helicopters, Captain Everest Nnaji, has assured air travelers that air turbulence is not a threat to aircraft safety, describing it as a normal aspect of flight that aircraft are designed to handle and pilots expertly trained to manage.

Speaking on Sunday during the 2025 International Civil Aviation Day, Captain Nnaji, a licensed pilot certified by both the FAA (USA) and NCAA (Nigeria), emphasized that aviation remains the safest, most reliable, and efficient mode of transportation in the world. He urged passengers not to develop anxiety when experiencing turbulence.

Nnaji explained that turbulence occurs when aircraft encounter rough air pockets, often caused by clouds or atmospheric interference. Clouds form when moisture, fog, mist, or other elements reduce the density of air molecules, creating areas of weaker airflow that can disrupt smooth flight. He highlighted that thunderstorms are a more challenging source of turbulence, but pilots and air traffic controllers avoid them using radar, weather reports, and satellite data.

He also discussed Clear Air Turbulence (CAT), which can occur at any altitude without visible warning. To mitigate this, the aviation industry uses PIREP (Pilot Reports), allowing pilots who encounter CAT to alert other aircraft in the area.

“Modern aircraft are structurally designed to withstand all forms of turbulence,” Nnaji said. “Each aircraft model undergoes rigorous testing during its design stage, far stronger than anything it would encounter in real flight conditions. Certification by the FAA or EASA ensures the aircraft can safely operate worldwide.”

He noted that while passengers may feel shaking, dipping, or rocking during turbulence, the aircraft will not fall from the sky. The main risk is passengers moving inside the cabin or being jolted, which can cause minor injuries. Nnaji stressed that wearing a seatbelt is the simplest and most effective precaution.

“Realistically, the main danger passengers can encounter in turbulence is falling or hitting their heads. But this can be completely avoided by keeping your seatbelt fastened,” he said. “So next time your flight encounters turbulence, remember: it may be bumpy, but it is not dangerous.”