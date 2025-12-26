Air strikes: US war secretary thanks FG for cooperation

Hegseth

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Government for its cooperation during coordinated air strikes that targeted terrorist enclaves in Nigeria’s North-West on Thursday.

The operation, carried out on Christmas Day, was part of a broader US-led military action aimed at dismantling terror networks operating in the region.

Hegseth conveyed his remarks after meeting a Nigerian delegation in the United States, following Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern by President Donald Trump. He said in a post on X that the operation sent a clear message to extremist groups about Washington’s readiness to act.

“The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end.

“The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come… Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation.”

Reacting to the development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Friday morning, confirming that the airstrikes formed part of ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, stated that the action was taken to safeguard lives and strengthen national and regional security.

Ebienfa said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirms that Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism. This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.”

Ebienfa noted that the collaboration aligns with global best practices and existing bilateral agreements.

“In line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.

“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security.

“The Federal Government continues to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities,” the statement read.