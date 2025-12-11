Air Power central to Nigeria’s security success, says Defence Minister

Musa

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), has affirmed that the application of air power remains “central to the successes recorded across multiple theatres” in Nigeria’s ongoing operations against terrorists and criminal elements.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony for newly promoted Air Commodores and Air Vice Marshals at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, General Musa said the promotions reflect both personal achievement and the nation’s confidence in the officers’ ability to provide strategic leadership at a critical moment for national security.

“The expectations placed on you are high because your elevated position requires clear vision, steady judgement, and an enduring sense of purpose,” he said, urging the officers to embrace their roles with dedication and humility.

The Defence Minister highlighted the expanded responsibilities that accompany the new ranks, noting that Air Vice Marshals are entrusted with safeguarding the nation and advancing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He described the officers as custodians of the Nigerian Air Force’s traditions and values, whose leadership will shape operational effectiveness and influence future generations.

General Musa praised NAF for its contributions to precision engagements, tactical mobility, and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which have significantly strengthened joint operations. He stressed that air operations achieve full potential only when integrated with the Army, Navy, and other national security agencies, calling on the new officers to enhance collaboration and intelligence sharing.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, congratulated the officers, emphasizing that rank is earned through diligence, competence, and character. “Rank is not only worn on the shoulders; it is carried in the mind and in the character,” he stated, highlighting the need for exemplary leadership amidst Nigeria’s evolving security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and cyber threats.

Both the Minister and the CAS paid tribute to fallen personnel and commended the families of the promoted officers for their support and resilience. General Musa reaffirmed the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to enhancing the Armed Forces’ capabilities through strategic policy direction, capacity building, and strengthened institutional oversight.

In closing, the Defence Minister urged the officers to lead with humility, clarity of purpose, and unwavering commitment to national security, while commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continuous support of the Armed Forces.