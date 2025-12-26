Air Peace disembarks passengers, grounds aircraft after conveyor belt accident

Air Peace

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace Lagos-Accra flight P47750 was disrupted when a conveyor belt equipment collided with one of the engines of the aircraft as it was about to take off.

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The over 150 passengers were forced to disembark from the aircraft.

The flight was operated by the airline’s brand new Embraer E195-E2 with registration number 5N-BYH. But with the damage, the aircraft was grounded.

Grounding of the aircraft scheduled to operate eight additional flights led to delays, as the airline sought for replacement in the high season when every airworthy aircraft is on tight rotation.

Investigation reveals that with the aircraft out of service this peak period would adversely affect the airline.

“The aircraft is grounded. This is one of the brand new Embraer E195-E2. Last time the cowling (engine cover) was hit by a bird, it cost us $3.5 million to replace.

“Besides the cost, passengers who already boarded had to disembark. All nine flights scheduled on this aircraft were disrupted today.

“Innocent passengers will not understand what we go through in the hands of the ground handlers whose conduct showed lack of training and the inability to effectively manage their equipment,” inside source said.

Eye witness account disclosed that the operator of the equipment failed to follow standard procedures, which is to switch off the equipment after the passengers had boarded the flight and baggage loading completed.

He also failed to deploy shock (stopper) on the equipment to stop it from rolling. So, the equipment rolled forward and hit the aircraft damaging its cowling.

The duty manager of the handing company who strove to stop the equipment from rolling, was injured in the process.

“Many of our aircraft and that of other airlines have been damaged by handing companies, who may not be adequately training their equipment operators,” the source said.

Vanguard News

