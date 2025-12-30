Air offensive overwhelming bandits in Zamfara — Military source

Sustained aerial operations by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have overwhelmed bandit networks in Zamfara and adjoining areas, forcing surviving criminal elements into disarray and desperation.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that intensified, intelligence-driven air strikes under ongoing counter-banditry operations had dismantled key bandit enclaves.

He said the operations had also disrupted their command structures and denied the criminals freedom of movement across the North-West.

According to the source, recent precision strikes in Tsafe and Maru Local Government Areas neutralised several bandits and destroyed critical logistics, including weapons caches, supply routes and hideouts.

“The cumulative effect of these sustained air operations has been overwhelming.

“Bandit groups have been fragmented and weakened to the point that they can no longer coordinate effective attacks,” he said.

The source added that credible intelligence reports indicated that some bandit groups, reeling from heavy losses, were openly calling for a halt to air operations and appealing for dialogue.

This, according to him, is a clear sign of desperation and the collapse of their operational confidence, adding that the air campaign had shifted the balance decisively in favour of the Armed Forces.

The source stressed that the ongoing offensive underscored the effectiveness of NAF’s aerial power in support of ground troops and the Federal Government’s resolve to deny criminals safe havens.

He assured that security forces would sustain the pressure until banditry and other forms of violent criminality were decisively curtailed and lasting peace restored in affected communities.

Vanguard News