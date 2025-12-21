Again, troops of operation HADIN KAI Kill 17 terrorists in coordinated ambush

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in collaboration with local vigilante groups, have neutralised 17 terrorists during a coordinated long-range ambush in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

A credible military source disclosed that the operation, carried out in the early hours of December 21, 2025, successfully disrupted a terrorist logistics movement between Sojiri and Kayamla communities.

According to the source, the troops acted on credible intelligence indicating that suspected JAS/ISWAP elements were moving logistics supplies through the area. Consequently, troops of OPHK, working with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters, deployed to an interception point between the two villages on the night of December 20, 2025.

“At about 2:24 a.m. on December 21, the suspected terrorists arrived at the location on bicycles, conveying logistics materials, confirming earlier intelligence reports. Troops, already positioned in concealed and coordinated formations, engaged the terrorists decisively,” the source said.

During the exchange of fire, 17 terrorists were neutralised, while several others reportedly escaped with gunshot wounds.

Items recovered from the scene included bicycles, assorted food items, drugs and medical supplies, detergents, clothing materials, bicycle tyres, torchlights, other sundry logistics items, as well as assorted weapons of different calibres and ammunition.

The source added that following the successful operation, the ambush team safely withdrew to its base at about 4:20 a.m., while exploitation and follow-up operations are ongoing to further dominate the area and deny insurgents freedom of movement.

“Troops remain in high morale, with fighting efficiency assessed as strong and unwavering. This operation underscores the continued effectiveness of intelligence-driven joint security efforts in degrading terrorist networks and disrupting their logistics and sustainment capabilities,” the source stated.