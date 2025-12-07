Afe Babalola decries insecurity, urges FG to take drastic action on kidnapping, banditry

Afe Babalola

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in Nigeria, calling on the federal government to take decisive action to curb kidnapping and banditry.

Babalola condemned recent attacks across the country, lamenting the fear and anxiety the insecurity has created among Nigerians, which he said has hindered people from going about their daily activities.

He stressed that the safety and welfare of citizens should be a top priority for government at all levels, urging urgent steps to protect lives and property.

The legal luminary spoke over the weekend in Ado-Ekiti during the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, organised by ABUAD in partnership with UN Women. The event was themed, “Unite to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls.”

He said that since the establishment of ABUAD, there had been no cases of violation or abuse of women or men within the university, crediting the institution’s guiding principles.

While calling for an end to violence against women and girls, Babalola also advocated fair treatment for men and boys, stressing that violence affects all genders.

“Section 13 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, makes the welfare and safety of the citizens the primary responsibility of government. I appeal to the government to ensure the safety of people on farms and roads so that we can have a safe society,” he said.

“Many people are being killed daily. People are now afraid of going to work or to their farms. This is not only violence against women and girls, but violence against everyone,” he added.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, said ABUAD would continue to work with government, private sector players, development partners and multinational organisations to address challenges affecting women and girls.

In her keynote address, Dr. Tosin Tume described digital violence against women and girls as a serious and growing threat, noting that it causes emotional trauma, social isolation, mental health challenges and, in extreme cases, physical harm and death.

She identified education and awareness, policy development, advocacy, support systems and cross-sector collaboration as key strategies for tackling digital violence in academic and broader social environments.