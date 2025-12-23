AFCON: Nigeria off to winning start, edge Tanzania 2-1

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Nigeria kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON campaign with a slim 2-1 victory over Tanzania at the Stade de Fez, thanks to goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman.

The Super Eagles started strongly, with Victor Osimhen and Lookman causing early problems for the Tanzanian defence.

Nigeria’s first real chance came in the 11th minute when Chukwueze’s corner found Akor Adams, whose shot was saved by the Tanzanian goalkeeper.

Tanzania responded with long-range efforts, but Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali kept his side on course.

Nigeria eventually broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. Alex Iwobi’s lofted cross found Ajayi, who powered a header into the net to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead.

The first half ended with Nigeria holding the advantage despite Tanzania showing glimpses of attacking intent in the wet conditions.

The second half began in spectacular fashion. Tanzania’s M’Mombwa equalised in the 50th minute, slotting a lofted delivery into the bottom-left corner.

Nigeria responded almost immediately, with Lookman collecting the ball outside the box and firing a left-footed strike past Masudi in the 52nd minute to restore the Super Eagles’ lead.

Substitutions followed as Nigeria introduced Simon Moses, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Paul Onuachu, while Tanzania brought on John, Job, and Mnonga to boost their attack. Tanzania came close late on, with John flashing a low shot wide in the 83rd minute, but Nigeria held firm to secure all three points.

The win gives Nigeria a perfect start to their Group C campaign, while Tanzania will look to bounce back in their next fixture.

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