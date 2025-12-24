AFCON: Davido wins over N140m betting on Super Eagles, Tanzania game

Afrobeats icon Davido has cashed in after correctly predicting the outcome of Nigeria’s first match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

The singer and DMW Records boss had placed a bet on the Super Eagles’ Group C showdown against Tanzania in Fes, Morocco, predicting that both sides would score.

His gamble paid off when Nigeria edged out the Taifa Stars 2-1 in a thrilling contest on Tuesday.

Ademola Lookman’s late goal secured the victory for the Super Eagles and earned Davido a substantial payout of $96,564 (roughly N140 million).

Despite controlling much of the game, Tanzania pegged them back with a goal against the run of play.

The Super Eagles quickly bounced back to equalise before Lookman’s decisive strike clinched all three points.

The win gives Nigeria a strong start in Group C as they aim for a fourth AFCON crown.

The Super Eagles now turn their focus to their next group match against Tunisia, seeking to maintain momentum and progress toward the knockout stages.

Vanguard News