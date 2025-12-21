AFCON: Davido stakes over N36m on Nigeria, Tanzania game

Pop superstar Davido has put his money where his football passion is ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, staking $25,000 (roughly N36 million) on Nigeria’s opening Group C match against Tanzania.

The singer shared a snapshot of his betting slip on his X page on Sunday, showing that he wagered on both teams to score, with an estimated payout of $96,564 (about N140 million).

This is not the first time Davido has backed the Super Eagles with a big bet. Ahead of Nigeria’s last competitive outing against Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs, the Afrobeats superstar staked $10,000 (₦15 million) predicting a Nigerian win and both teams to score, with a potential payout of $50,194.58 (₦75.2 million). Unfortunately, Nigeria lost that match, but Davido’s enthusiasm for supporting the national team remains undimmed.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the Complex Sportif de Fes in Morocco on Tuesday, December 23, kicking off their quest for a fourth AFCON title.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, go into the match as favourites, having finished as runners-up in the previous edition.

However, expectations surrounding the current Super Eagles are tempered. Their recent failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup has dampened the usual high hopes, making even the most diehard fans cautious.

Despite this, the statistics are in Nigeria’s favour. The Super Eagles are ranked 38th in the world, while Tanzania sits 112th on the FIFA rankings. Historically, Tanzania has yet to defeat Nigeria in a competitive fixture, further boosting confidence in the Eagles’ chances.

With fans and celebrities like Davido backing the team, all eyes will be on Fez on Tuesday as Nigeria looks to kick off AFCON 2025 with a strong statement.

Vanguard News