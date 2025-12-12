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December 12, 2025

AFCON: Complete records of all 34 tournament champions

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Records of 34 Africa Cup of Nations champions (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against):

1957: Egypt        2 2 0 0  6 1

1959: Egypt        2 2 0 0  6 1

1962: Ethiopia     2 2 0 0  8 4

1963: Ghana        3 2 1 0  6 1

1965: Ghana        3 3 0 0 12 5

1968: Zaire        5 4 0 1 10 5

1970: Sudan        5 4 0 1  8 3

1972: Congo        5 3 1 1  9 7

1974: Zaire        6 4 1 1 14 8

1976: Morocco      6 4 2 0 11 6

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1978: Ghana        5 4 1 0  9 2

1980: Nigeria      5 4 1 0  8 1

1982: Ghana        5 2 3 0  7 5

1984: Cameroon     5 3 1 1  9 3

1986: Egypt        5 3 1 1  5 1

1988: Cameroon     5 3 2 0  4 1

1990: Algeria      5 5 0 0 13 2

1992: Ivory Coast  5 2 3 0  4 0

1994: Nigeria      5 3 2 0  9 3

1996: South Africa 6 5 0 1 11 2

1998: Egypt        6 4 1 1 10 1

2000: Cameroon     6 3 2 1 11 5

2002: Cameroon     6 5 1 0  9 0

2004: Tunisia      6 4 2 0 10 4

2006: Egypt        6 4 2 0 12 3

2008: Egypt        6 5 1 0 15 5

2010: Egypt        6 6 0 0 15 2

2012: Zambia       6 4 2 0  9 3

2013: Nigeria      6 4 2 0 11 4

2015: Ivory Coast  6 3 3 0  9 4

2017: Cameroon     6 3 3 0  7 3

2019: Algeria      7 6 1 0 13 2

2022: Senegal      7 4 3 0  9 2

2024: Ivory Coast  7 4 1 2  8 8

Note: Zaire renamed Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997

AFP

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