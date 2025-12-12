AFCON: Complete records of all 34 tournament champions

Records of 34 Africa Cup of Nations champions (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against):
1957: Egypt 2 2 0 0 6 1
1959: Egypt 2 2 0 0 6 1
1962: Ethiopia 2 2 0 0 8 4
1963: Ghana 3 2 1 0 6 1
1965: Ghana 3 3 0 0 12 5
1968: Zaire 5 4 0 1 10 5
1970: Sudan 5 4 0 1 8 3
1972: Congo 5 3 1 1 9 7
1974: Zaire 6 4 1 1 14 8
1976: Morocco 6 4 2 0 11 6
1978: Ghana 5 4 1 0 9 2
1980: Nigeria 5 4 1 0 8 1
1982: Ghana 5 2 3 0 7 5
1984: Cameroon 5 3 1 1 9 3
1986: Egypt 5 3 1 1 5 1
1988: Cameroon 5 3 2 0 4 1
1990: Algeria 5 5 0 0 13 2
1992: Ivory Coast 5 2 3 0 4 0
1994: Nigeria 5 3 2 0 9 3
1996: South Africa 6 5 0 1 11 2
1998: Egypt 6 4 1 1 10 1
2000: Cameroon 6 3 2 1 11 5
2002: Cameroon 6 5 1 0 9 0
2004: Tunisia 6 4 2 0 10 4
2006: Egypt 6 4 2 0 12 3
2008: Egypt 6 5 1 0 15 5
2010: Egypt 6 6 0 0 15 2
2012: Zambia 6 4 2 0 9 3
2013: Nigeria 6 4 2 0 11 4
2015: Ivory Coast 6 3 3 0 9 4
2017: Cameroon 6 3 3 0 7 3
2019: Algeria 7 6 1 0 13 2
2022: Senegal 7 4 3 0 9 2
2024: Ivory Coast 7 4 1 2 8 8
Note: Zaire renamed Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997
AFP
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