AFCON: Complete records of all 34 tournament champions

Records of 34 Africa Cup of Nations champions (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against):

1957: Egypt 2 2 0 0 6 1

1959: Egypt 2 2 0 0 6 1

1962: Ethiopia 2 2 0 0 8 4

1963: Ghana 3 2 1 0 6 1

1965: Ghana 3 3 0 0 12 5

1968: Zaire 5 4 0 1 10 5

1970: Sudan 5 4 0 1 8 3

1972: Congo 5 3 1 1 9 7

1974: Zaire 6 4 1 1 14 8

1976: Morocco 6 4 2 0 11 6

1978: Ghana 5 4 1 0 9 2

1980: Nigeria 5 4 1 0 8 1

1982: Ghana 5 2 3 0 7 5

1984: Cameroon 5 3 1 1 9 3

1986: Egypt 5 3 1 1 5 1

1988: Cameroon 5 3 2 0 4 1

1990: Algeria 5 5 0 0 13 2

1992: Ivory Coast 5 2 3 0 4 0

1994: Nigeria 5 3 2 0 9 3

1996: South Africa 6 5 0 1 11 2

1998: Egypt 6 4 1 1 10 1

2000: Cameroon 6 3 2 1 11 5

2002: Cameroon 6 5 1 0 9 0

2004: Tunisia 6 4 2 0 10 4

2006: Egypt 6 4 2 0 12 3

2008: Egypt 6 5 1 0 15 5

2010: Egypt 6 6 0 0 15 2

2012: Zambia 6 4 2 0 9 3

2013: Nigeria 6 4 2 0 11 4

2015: Ivory Coast 6 3 3 0 9 4

2017: Cameroon 6 3 3 0 7 3

2019: Algeria 7 6 1 0 13 2

2022: Senegal 7 4 3 0 9 2

2024: Ivory Coast 7 4 1 2 8 8

Note: Zaire renamed Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997

AFP