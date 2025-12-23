AFCON ’25: Nigeria vs Tanzania – preview, date, time and where to watch

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their quest for the fourth AFCON title against Tanzania, a team that they have not played against since 1980.

The Eric-Chelle side are bracing up for a couple of redemption. Firstly, they head into this tournament as last edition’s runner-up when they let a goal advantage slipped away from them as Ivory Coast, the host nation, came from behind to beat them by two goals to nil.

Secondly, the African giants suffered a huge setback in their World Cup qualifiers via a series of draws and losses, survived through a revised CAF rules of ranking the best second-placed teams, got dragged into the extra time to dispose Gabon but suffered a loss, via penalties, in the hands of Congo DR, and bringing their hopes to qualify for the FIFA 2026 World Cup to a close.

Though the matchup versus Tanzania looks easy for the Super Eagles on paper, they still need to be cautious especially after they, once again, were edged by Egypt in a buildup friendly to this competition.

The Taifa Stars, who are making their fifth appearance at the AFCON, are poised to get themselves ready for this tournament and get better as they have exited in the group stage in the past four editions.

In addition, they will be preparing to position themselves ahead of the next edition to be co-hosted by themselves, Uganda and Kenya. Afterwards, they lost to Kuwait by four goals to three in an international friendly.

They are also in a bad run of form, having not won all of their last seven matches, drawing twice and losing five times, including a last World Cup qualifiers match against Zambia.

With the remarkable squad at the disposal of Nigeria, headlined by Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi, the match seems a contrast in matchup but Tanzania will have to rely on the brilliance of Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum to threaten the Nigerian defense.

Fixture: Nigeria vs Tanzania

Competition: AFCON 2025(Group C)

Date: Tuesday, December 23 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. (Nigerian time)

Venue: Fez Stadium, Fes

Where to Watch: CAF TV

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