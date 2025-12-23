AFCON ’25: Live Updates – FT: Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania

Full Time: Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania

90+1’

Three minutes of added time have been announced. Nigeria edge closer to celebration, but Tanzania bring on Denis for M’Mombwa in a late push.

89’

Big chance for Tanzania! After Ndidi’s poor clearance, Hamad fires over, while earlier Bassey cleared a ball for a corner as John was poised to tap in at the far post.

87’

Osimhen is substituted off for Onuachu with under five minutes of regulation remaining.

85’

A promising attack from Tanzania sees John pick up the ball outside the box, but his low shot drags wide of the far corner.

84’

Nigeria line up their third substitution to help run down the clock. Meanwhile, Bashiru fires well wide after charging in from the right.

82’

A nervous moment in the box as Tanzania goalkeeper Masudi rushes off his line but blocks Bashiru’s shot at the near post after Osimhen slips in the area.

83′

Just over seven minutes plus stoppage remaining as Tanzania break, and substitute John flashes a low shot wide of Nwabali’s far post. Nervy moments for the Super Eagles.

80’

Hamad blasts well over from distance following a Tanzania free-kick from the right after a foul by captain Ndidi. At the other end, Osimhen is muscled off the ball inside the six-yard box, and Dele-Bashiru’s follow-up attempt is blocked.

79’

Tanzania make a double change: Job and Mnonga come on, replacing Allarakhia and Kapombe.

75’

We’re now in the final 15 minutes in Fez. Nigeria hold a narrow lead but appear in good control. Goals from Ajayi and Lookman have kept them ahead, and if the scoreline holds, the Super Eagles will secure three points against a resilient Tanzanian side.

68’

What a move from Nigeria! Iwobi picks up a pass from the left, beats three defenders, and fires a shot that sails over the crossbar. Meanwhile, Osimhen, open at the far post, shows his frustration as Iwobi chose not to pass.

63’

Tanzania make their first change as Msuva is replaced by John in attack.

62’

Masudi keeps Tanzania in the game! A brilliant move from Nigeria sees substitute Simon glide up the left wing and deliver a cross to Osimhen, who chests it down for Lookman. His shot, however, bounces off the ground and is tipped over the crossbar by the Tanzanian goalkeeper.

The Super Eagles are looking much sharper in the second half.

59’

Lookman, the Nigerian goalscorer, is shown a yellow card for a foul on Miroshi.

Substitutions follow as Chukwueze and Akor Adams are replaced by Simon and Bashiru, respectively.

58’

Quick restart action! After a 36-minute wait for the first goal by Ajayi, the second half has exploded with two goals in two minutes—first M’Mombwa equalised for Tanzania, then Lookman restored Nigeria’s lead.

55’

Msuva comes close for Tanzania, connecting with a pass from Allarakhia, but his first-time shot from under 4.5 metres goes wide. It wouldn’t have counted anyway as the linesman flagged him offside in the box.

GOAL! 52’

It’s raining goals in Fez! Lookman restores Nigeria’s lead, taking a couple of touches outside the box before unleashing a left-footed strike that flies straight into the net.

GOAL! 50’

M’Mombwa levels for Tanzania, finding himself in the perfect position to slot a lofted delivery into the bottom-left corner and bring the Taifa Stars back into the game.

47’

Osimhen reacts quickly to Akor Adams’ excellent cross, flicking the ball into the bottom-left corner, but the goal is ruled out for offside in the build-up.

2nd Half underway!

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HALF-TIME:

Semi Ajayi’s 36th-minute header gives Nigeria the advantage at the break against Tanzania.

45+1’

What a double save from Masudi! The Tanzania goalkeeper dives low to his left to push away a powerful strike from Ndidi, then springs up to tip Chukwueze’s effort over the bar.

41’

A warning for the Super Eagles not to relax as Tanzania captain Samatta gets a sight of goal, but his effort is saved by Nwabali.

38’

Questions for the referee as Tanzania continue to fly into challenges in the wet conditions, with no yellow cards shown so far.

GOAL! 36’ — Nigeria 1-0 Tanzania

The Super Eagles strike first, and it’s been coming! Semi Ajayi rises highest to power home a header from a lofted cross by Alex Iwobi, giving Nigeria the breakthrough in Fez.

35’

Osimhen beats goalkeeper Foba for the second time in quick succession, but his low effort is brilliantly cleared off the line by Mwamnyeto, denying Nigeria a breakthrough.

33’

Iwobi threads a superb pass to release Osimhen as Nigeria surge forward. The striker rounds the goalkeeper but hesitates, allowing Tanzania to recover, and his eventual cut-back is too deep as the Super Eagles lose possession.

29’

The corner is finally taken from the right after referee Dahane Beida gives both teams a stern warning. Foba gets a hand to the ball but is clattered by Bassey, resulting in a pressure-relieving free-kick for Tanzania.

27’

Lookman steps up after the latest foul on Osimhen, whipping a shot wide—though it took a deflection. Bassey and Ajayi tussle with their markers in the box, prompting the referee to order a retake. Chaos reigns in the Tanzania box as Osimhen again makes his presence felt.

26’

Chukwueze sends a lofted ball over the defence, finding Osimhen up top, but Tanzania’s Hamad brings him down. The referee awards Nigeria a free-kick following the foul.

19′

A teasing cross from Osayi-Samuel down the right finds Osimhen, but Tanzania goalkeeper Foba pushes it just over his head.

17’

Tanzania try their luck from distance, but the shot is blocked.

15’

A lightning-fast Super Eagles counter sees Lookman feed Osimhen, who fires over the near post just before the offside flag is belatedly raised.

13’

Danger for Nigeria as a well-placed cross from the right drifts just over Semi Ajayi’s head, and a follow-up effort from Msuva is comfortably held by Nwabali.

11’

So close for the Super Eagles! Chukwueze swings in a precise corner from the left, and Akor Adams rises to meet it, but his header crashes off the crossbar. A massive early chance for Nigeria.

8′

Nigeria ramp up the pressure, winning two corners in quick succession, with Akor Adams and Chukwueze causing real problems for the Tanzanian defence.

6′

Tanzania swing a free-kick into the box, but Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali collects it comfortably.

2′

The Super Eagles start brightly, with Lookman sending a pass to Osimhen on the right flank, but his cut-back into the box is blocked.

1’

The referee blows the whistle, and the match is underway in Fez, Morocco!

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The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON continues tonight as Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Taifa Stars of Tanzania kick off their Group C campaign in Morocco. Stay with us for live updates as the action unfolds at the Fez Stadium in Fez, Morocco

The team arrives with fresh determination to move on from last month’s World Cup disappointment, where they were edged out by DR Congo on penalties in the CAF play-off final.

That loss, marking a second consecutive failure to qualify, has sparked debates over the future of head coach Eric Chelle, while captain William Troost-Ekong recently announced his retirement from international football.

Wilfred Ndidi now dons the captain’s armband as Nigeria chase their fourth AFCON title—and their first since 2013 in South Africa—after being runners-up to hosts Ivory Coast in 2024.

With Victor Osimhen spearheading the attack, the Super Eagles are again among the favourites, though Tunisia remain formidable group rivals.

Tanzania, meanwhile, enter the tournament under new leadership after sacking their previous coach just a month before the competition. Argentine Miguel Angel Gamondi takes charge of the Taifa Stars, aiming to secure the nation’s first-ever AFCON win following three prior appearances without a victory.