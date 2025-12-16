AFCON 2025: Super Eagles camp swells to 24 ahead of Egypt friendly

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The Super Eagles camp in Cairo has grown to 24 players with the arrival of Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Alebiosu, new invitee Salim Fago, and Chidozie Awaziem ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) international friendly match against Egypt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman and defenders Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel reported to camp earlier on Monday at the Renaissance Hotel, joining a steadily increasing squad.

Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, defender Igoh Ogbu and midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi were also among the latest arrivals to bolster the team.

They linked up with early arrivals Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who had checked in on Sunday.

Super Eagles Media Officer Promise Efoghe told NAN that 20 players participated in the team’s first training session held on Monday evening.

“Training went smoothly, and the players showed good energy and commitment, which is encouraging at this stage of preparations,” Efoghe said.

Efoghe said that Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika and Alebiosu arrived shortly after training, raising the number of players in camp to 22, with six more expected.

He said as part of preparations, the Super Eagles would play a friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

“The friendly will help the technical crew assess team shape and readiness ahead of the AFCON challenge,” Efoghe said.

Nigeria, three-time champions and seven-time winners Egypt will clash at 8 p.m. Egypt time (7 p.m. Nigeria time) in the build-up to the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Efoghe confirmed that the team will depart Cairo for Féz on Thursday aboard a chartered flight to continue final preparations.

Nigeria’s quest for a fourth continental title, following victories in 1980, 1994 and 2013, begins on Dec. 23 against Tanzania, under the theme “NAIJA 4 THE WIN”.

The Eagles will also face Tunisia on Dec. 27 and Uganda on Dec. 30 in Group C, with all matches scheduled for the Complexe Sportif de Féz.

Egypt, the only nation to win AFCON three consecutive times, will battle South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe in Group B, with matches holding in Agadir. (NAN)