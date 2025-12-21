AFCON 2025 opener: Morocco vs Comoros – preview, time and how to watch

Host nation Morocco will get the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) underway on Sunday, 21 December, when they face Comoros in the tournament’s opening match in Rabat.

The Atlas Lions begin their home campaign as one of the favourites for the title, aiming to secure a second continental crown and their first since lifting the trophy in 1976.

Despite boasting strong squads in recent editions, Morocco have struggled to translate promise into deep tournament runs, failing to reach the semi-finals since 2004. Playing on home soil, expectations will be high for the North Africans to finally deliver.

Comoros, meanwhile, are making only their second appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations. The island nation, which became a CAF member in 2004, enjoyed a memorable debut at AFCON 2021 by reaching the knockout stage. Another positive showing in Morocco would mark a further milestone in their rapid footballing rise.

The match will kick off at 20:00 CET (GMT+1) on Sunday, 21 December 2025, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.

Team news

Morocco are expected to rely on experienced striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who has scored 25 goals in 85 international appearances, to spearhead their attack, with Ismael Saibari providing support from midfield. Full-back Achraf Hakimi is currently sidelined with injury, though there is optimism he could return later in the tournament.

For Comoros, attacking responsibility is likely to fall on Myziane Maolida, while captain Youssouf M’Changama will be key in midfield, offering leadership and experience.

Head-to-head

Morocco and Comoros have faced each other four times, with the Atlas Lions winning three of those encounters and one ending in a draw.

Where and how to watch

AFCON 2025 will be broadcast in more than 30 countries and regions worldwide. Key broadcasters include SNRT (Morocco), NTA and BON (Nigeria), SABC Sport (South Africa), Channel 4 (United Kingdom), beIN Sports (United States, Canada, France and MENA), and SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Vanguard News