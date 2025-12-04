AFCON 2025: Group B – Angola, Egypt, South Africa, and Zimbabwe prepare for tough battle

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has placed Egypt, South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe together in group B which blends pedigree and ambition.

Egypt, the competition’s most successful team with seven titles, enter as favourites to top the group, with Mohamed Salah leading a squad determined to reclaim continental dominance.

South Africa arrive with renewed confidence after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their first since 2010, while Angola and Zimbabwe bring youthful, resilient squads capable of unsettling any opponent.

Egypt

The Pharaohs head into AFCON Group B with experience and star quality. Mohamed Salah remains the team’s focal point, providing leadership and a match-winning presence even when he is not on the scoresheet. Manchester City’s Mohamed Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed of FC Nantes can also provide attacking dynamism and depth.

With a few players playing outside the continent, the squad is filled with players who have enough experience playing in the Egyptian league, which provides some advantages not just in the group stage but also in the knockout stages if they progress.

South Africa

South Africa have featured in the Africa Cup of Nations 12 times, appearing in the 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023 editions of the tournament. Their finest moment came in 1996, when Bafana Bafana won the title on home soil with a 2–0 victory over Tunisia in the final.

Bafana Bafana present a disciplined, organised side built around pace and fluid movement. Percy Tau is central to their creativity, operating between the lines and unlocking defences with his dribbling and quick combinations.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams brings calm and maturity at the back, strengthening South Africa’s push to qualify for the knbockout stage.

Angola

Angola arrive with physicality and a growing competitive identity. Gelson Dala remains their most dangerous attacking outlet, offering sharp movement and clinical finishing.

In midfield, Fredy Ribeiro’s composure and passing control help Angola manage transitions effectively. Their resilience makes them a potential disruptor in the group.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe round out group B with high energy and determination. Veteran striker Knowledge Musona provides leadership and set-piece threat, while Marshall Munetsi offers strength and ball-carrying ability in midfield. Discipline will be key for Zimbabwe, but their capacity for an upset cannot be overlooked.

AFCON Group B Prediction

Egypt

South Africa

Angola

Zimbabwe

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