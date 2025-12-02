AFCON 2025: Group A – Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros set for showdowns

Morocco

Group A of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) promises edge-of-your-seat action from the opening whistle, featuring a dynamic mix of teams including Morocco, Mali, Zambia, and Comoros.

Hosts Morocco carry the hopes of a nation, but they face three determined opponents ready to challenge the Atlas Lions for a place in the knockout stages.

Although Morocco and Mali are seen as the group’s frontrunners, Zambia and Comoros enter with ambition and tactical plans that could turn the expected order on its head and deliver unforgettable moments of African football.

Morocco

As hosts and group favorites, Morocco boasts one of Africa’s most complete squads. Manager Walid Regragui has built a team that seamlessly merges tactical discipline with attacking creativity, making the Atlas Lions a formidable force both on and off the ball.

Achraf Hakimi is Morocco’s spearhead on the right flank. His blistering pace, precise crossing, and ability to exploit spaces behind defensive lines make him a constant threat; however his chances of making it to AFCON hangs in the balance as he races against time to recover from an ankle injury. In the midfield, Hakim Ziyech provides vision, technique, and deadly long-range shooting, capable of turning tight matches in Morocco’s favor. Defensively, the team is anchored by experienced center-backs who combine physicality with positional intelligence.

With home advantage, Morocco should finish top of Group A.

Mali

Mali approaches the tournament with a focus on balance, discipline, and tactical intelligence. The Eagles rely heavily on their midfield engine, Yves Bissouma, whose ball-winning skills and forward surges allow Mali to dictate the tempo and transition quickly from defense to attack.

Upfront, El Bilal Touré offers a cutting edge, exploiting defensive gaps and delivering timely goals. Mali’s strategy blends robust defense with creative offense, making them a team capable of stifling stronger opponents while launching incisive counterattacks. Expect tactical battles against Morocco and high-stakes matches against Zambia and Comoros, where Mali’s control of the midfield will be crucial.

Zambia

Zambia’s Chipolopolo are synonymous with speed, energy, and attacking intent. They thrive on counterattacks and rapid transitions, aiming to unsettle opponents who prefer possession-based football.

Patson Daka is the heartbeat of Zambia’s attack. His acceleration, intelligent runs, and clinical finishing make him a nightmare for defenders. Fashion Sakala complements Daka with creativity and flair, capable of unlocking defenses with moments of brilliance. If Zambia finds early rhythm, they could disrupt the expected hierarchy in Group A, turning matches into high-octane spectacles.

Comoros

Comoros may be the smallest team in the group, but they have a reputation for courage and cohesion. Youssouf M’Changama leads their offensive efforts with clever movement and set-piece mastery, while Benjaloud Youssouf provides leadership and composure in defense.

Though outsiders, Comoros’ unity, tactical discipline, and ability to punch above their weight make them capable of surprising stronger opponents. A single inspired performance could spark one of the tournament’s most memorable upsets.

AFCON Group A Prediction

Morocco Mali Zambia Comoros

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