AFCON 2025: 5 group stage fixtures to watch

By Enitan Abdultawab

As excitement builds toward the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the group stage of AFCON 2025 appears to have potential exciting matchups.

With the tournament drawing together some of the continent’s most talented squads and emerging stars, several fixtures stand out for their potential to define early momentum, set narratives, and deliver the kind of drama AFCON is known for.

From defending champions seeking to assert dominance to traditional heavyweights looking to reclaim their status to nations seeking revenge amid shared historic rivalries, the AFCON 2025 group stage is set to provide a thrilling preview of what the tournament will ultimately offer.

The following are matchups that would be key to how the tournament pans out.

Nigeria vs Tunisia (Saturday, December 27, 2025)



Nigeria and Tunisia share one of AFCON’s most familiar rivalries, having met several times in knockout stages and tight group battles. From Tunisia’s penalty shootout triumph in the 2004 semifinals to Nigeria’s revenge in the 2019 third-place match and further in 2022 when the north-Africans defeated their rivals in the round of 16, their encounters are often defined by close and tight margins.

Egypt vs South Africa (Friday, December 26, 2025)



Egypt and South Africa have a history marked by dramatic moments, including South Africa’s famous upset against the Pharaohs in the 2019 AFCON Round of 16, where they knocked out the hosts in Cairo. Egypt’s pedigree as the most successful nation in AFCON history contrasts with South Africa’s reputation for fearless, athletic football that thrives on counter-attacks, especially under Hossam Hossain who have the likes of Omar Marmoush and Mo Salah, ready to go head-to-head with South Africa’s Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena.

Senegal v Congo DR (Saturday, December 27, 2025)



Although Senegal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have strong football traditions, their head-to-head matches are less often and frequently surprising. Senegal, with their recent golden generation success, tend to dominate possession, while DR Congo rely on physicality, pace, and aggressive wing play. High-energy fights have resulted from previous encounters, with DR Congo notably generating disruptions in previous decades. This fixture offers a contrast between Senegal’s slick structure and Congo’s resilience and unpredictability.

Ivory Coast v Cameroon (Sunday, December 28, 2025)



Ivory Coast against Cameroon is one of Africa’s most legendary rivalries, packed with memorable qualifiers, tight AFCON clashes, and unforgettable individual performances. From Cameroon’s domination in the early 2000s to Côte d’Ivoire’s rebirth driven by their golden generation, encounters between both giants often define tournament narratives. This time around, Ivory Coast will be looking to retain the title at Morocco with the likes of Sébastien Haller and Franck Kessié at their disposal while Bryan Mbuemo will lead Cameroon’s charge at the tournament.

Morocco vs Mali — (Friday, December 26, 2025)



Morocco’s technical, possession-driven style has historically been contrasted with Mali’s strength, aerial prowess, and disciplined defense in their matches. Morocco actually will start this tournaments as favourites because of their recent exploits in football, including nearly scooping all the awards at the last CAF gala but Mali has pulled off surprises in previous AFCON editions. Their clashes tend to be close, strategic, and decided by moments of individual brilliance or set-piece efficiency.

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