AFCON 2025: 1xBet brings the ultimate football experience to Morocco

AFCON 2025 will take place in Morocco — and for football fans, this means weeks of intense action, packed stadiums, and pure fan energy.

The tournament brings together the strongest national teams on the continent and captures the attention of millions of viewers, while interest in fan culture around the matches continues to grow.

In this context, 1xBet is launching a large-scale fan project designed to make the tournament more dynamic, immersive, and closer to the fans.

The 1xBet fan project: maximum stadium atmosphere

The project is built around live content and real эмоtions. Cameras will be placed in the stands, fan zones, and around the stadiums. The focus goes beyond the scoreline — it’s about how fans truly experience football.

Audiences can expect:

live reports directly from the stadiums

fan emotions and reactions to key match moments

behind-the-scenes tournament content and life around the games

content created in real time, right in the moment

Influencers at the heart of the action

To capture the atmosphere of the matches, 1xBet is working with popular football influencers who will be creating content directly from the stadiums in Morocco.

Among them is TeeTalksUnited, a female football content creator known for her emotional reactions, live coverage, and ability to convey the true atmosphere of the stands. She will be at the stadium on December 22, producing content from matches and fan sections.

Also joining the project is Nduka Folder (Ultimate Kombo) — an influencer with a bold style and a strong fan following. He will be working at the stadium on December 23, presenting football through the lens of fan culture, street эмоtions, and live reactions.

Their presence at the stadiums enhances the sense of full immersion and makes the content authentic.

Why this is a truly strong fan project

Football is not just what happens on the pitch — it’s the energy around it. The 1xBet fan project is built exactly on this idea:

real emotions instead of staged content

genuine reactions instead of dry statistics

fan culture as an essential part of a major football event

Influencer-driven content allows the tournament to be shown the way fans experience it in the stands — loud, emotional, and honest.

Football, you can feel

During the tournament, Morocco will become a center of football attraction, and stadiums will turn into places where emotions are born — moments that cannot be replicated.

The 1xBet project connects these moments with the digital world, making fans around the globe part of the action.

AFCON 2025: stadiums, fans & emotions – 1xBet at the heart of the fan movement.