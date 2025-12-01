Admission racketeering, NYSC mobilisation fraud not tolerated in UNICAL — Prof Offiong

UNICAL

…Says bad news about UNICAL has ended

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The 12th Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Offiong Offiong, has vowed to stamp out all forms of admission racketeering and fraudulent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilization within the institution.

Prof. Offiong made the pledge on Monday during his investiture as the 12th Vice Chancellor, stressing that his administration is committed to driving innovation, excellence, and meaningful growth.

He stated that he intends to harness the collective potential of the university community to build a brighter future for students, staff, and society at large.

“With unwavering dedication and a collaborative spirit, I am confident that we will not only achieve greatness but also become a beacon of hope, inspiration, and progress for generations to come,” he said.

“I invite you to join me on this journey so that together, we can write the next great chapter in the history of the University of Calabar.”

Prof. Offiong reiterated that his administration will not tolerate indiscipline, insisting that admission racketeering and fraudulent NYSC mobilization must end.

“The Central Admissions Committee will be reactivated immediately and will strictly adhere to JAMB protocols,” he added.

He further outlined plans to reposition UNICAL as a centre for serious intellectual engagement and a hub for science, technology, research, and innovation.

According to him, the institution has suffered reputational damage due to frequent negative publicity, but that era is now over.

“For too long, the University of Calabar has been in the news for the wrong reasons and its good name has been battered. That narrative ends now,” he said.

“You will no longer be ashamed to say you are a student or staff of the University of Calabar. This vision is not mine alone; it is our collective mission. We need people of goodwill with useful contributions to step forward so together we can make UNICAL great again.”

Prof. Offiong urged students to strive for academic excellence, assuring them of a conducive environment to achieve their full potential.

He emphasized that he will lead with integrity, transparency, and a listening ear.

“I will be a servant leader for the entire university community. Over the next five years, we will eliminate conditions that enable extortion and other abuses. It will not be business as usual. There will be no sacred cows. Those who test our resolve will receive the appropriate response,” he stated.