Adeleke commends FG over army training depot in Osun, welcomes COAS for passing-out parade

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has lauded the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army for establishing a Training Depot in Osun, formally welcoming the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, ahead of the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the first set of recruits trained at the facility.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, noted that the event aligns with a direct Presidential directive declaring a state of emergency on national security, aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capacity.

The COAS paid a courtesy visit to Governor Adeleke at the Government House, Osogbo, as part of activities marking the historic Passing Out Parade of the pioneer recruits of the Nigerian Army Depot in Osun. The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, 20 December 2025, and represents a significant milestone in the expansion of the Army’s training infrastructure and manpower development drive.

“The Passing Out Parade forms part of the Federal Government’s accelerated security response measures following the President’s declaration of a state of emergency, directing the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to intensify recruitment, training and deployment of combat-ready personnel to tackle emerging security threats nationwide,” Col. Anele said.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Shaibu commended the Osun State Government for its support and cooperation, which facilitated the successful establishment of the Depot. He described the facility as a strategic national asset that strengthens the Army’s operational capacity while contributing to youth empowerment and national stability.

The COAS reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to professionalism, discipline and excellence in training, noting that the passing-out recruits are fully prepared to join ongoing operations across the country. He emphasized the importance of sustained civil–military cooperation in ensuring lasting peace and security.

Governor Adeleke expressed profound appreciation to the Nigerian Army for entrusting Osun State with the Depot, describing the graduation of the first set of recruits as a historic achievement for the state. He assured the COAS of the state government’s continued support for the Army and other security agencies.

The Passing Out Parade will feature precision drills, troop inspections, and other ceremonial activities, symbolizing the successful completion of basic military training and the readiness of recruits for active service in defense of the nation.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its resolve to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity, enhance internal security, and support national development in line with Presidential directives.