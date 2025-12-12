Adeleke: Accord national chairman not suspended – Forum of State chairmen

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Forum of Accord Party State Chairmen have discarded news making round that the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Maxwell Mgbudem, was suspended.

The forum in a statement issued by its spokesperson and Chairman of Ogun Accord Party, Oke Rotimi and made available to newsmen in Osogbo by Osun chairman of the party, Pastor Victor Akande on Friday described the said suspension of the national chairman as fake news.

He stated that the party stakeholders had earlier this month passed a vote of confidence on the National Working Committee of the party, adding that at no time was there any disciplinary action against the National Chairman.

His words, “it should be noted that we had a National Executive Committee meeting on 3rd December 2025 wherein a vote of confidence was passed on the National Chairman as well as on the whole National Working Committee. At no stage was there any form of disciplinary action against Mr. Mgbudem, as it had been widely disseminated.

“ACCORD still remains a law-abiding and constitutionally-guided party,” he emphasized. “No person can bring chaos among us via baseless allegations.”

He added that those behind the narrative have been expelled from the party long time ago over anti-party activities and would not be allowed to sow discord within the party.

The Osun State Chairman, Pastor Akande also clarified that Governor Adeleke has since joined the party since November 6, 2025 and was only publicly welcomed this month.

“Governor Adeleke formally became a member of ACCORD on 6th November 2025. We formally received him into the fold December 9, 2025 before emerging our party governorship candidate during the primary on Wednesday December 10, 2025”, he addd