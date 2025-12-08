ADC to FG: If you can act in Benin overnight, why not protect Nigerians?

President Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has taken a swipe at the Federal Government over its rapid intervention in the attempted coup in the Benin Republic, saying the speed of action only highlights how slowly the government responds to the insecurity tormenting communities across Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the ADC said the development raises important questions about the government’s priorities, its respect for constitutional processes, and its commitment to safeguarding Nigerian lives.

The party acknowledged that Nigeria’s prompt response in Benin was commendable, but argued that the contrast with the country’s domestic security failures is becoming too glaring to ignore.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) welcomes Nigeria’s swift intervention in the Benin Republic following the announcement of a coup attempt. We commend the Federal Government for acting promptly to defend constitutional order in our neighbourhood,” Abdullahi said.

Even so, the party stressed that any such intervention must still follow constitutional procedures, noting that military or security deployment outside Nigeria requires the approval of the National Assembly, as clearly outlined in the Constitution.

The ADC also raised concerns over what it described as an inconsistent pattern in Nigeria’s foreign interventions. It recalled the government’s hesitation during the instability in Guinea-Bissau, especially at a time when a former Nigerian President was reportedly caught up in the crisis.

“Why were we not as swift in responding to the crisis in Guinea-Bissau, even when a former Nigerian President was trapped there? What determines when Nigeria acts firmly and when it delays?” the party asked.

According to the ADC, such inconsistencies only fuel speculation that Nigeria’s rapid move in Benin may have been influenced by interests outside the country, a perception it says undermines Nigeria’s credibility as a regional leader.

But beyond foreign policy, the party said the Benin action draws attention to something far more troubling; the government’s inability to act with equal urgency against bandits, terrorists, and violent criminals who continue to terrorise Nigerians.

“If Nigeria could respond decisively to threats across our borders, why has our government demonstrated such outrageous incompetence in dealing with domestic insecurity?” the ADC queried.

The party argued that no government can lay claim to defending democracy abroad while citizens at home remain at the mercy of violent groups, adding that the first responsibility of any administration is to protect its people.

“A government that can act swiftly abroad must also act decisively at home. The defence of democracy does not begin in neighbouring countries; it begins in the protection of Nigerian lives,” Abdullahi added.

Reaffirming its opposition to any unconstitutional change of government in the region, the ADC said the most effective way to prevent military intervention is for elected leaders to govern responsibly, improve citizens’ welfare, and allow opposition voices to flourish.

“The best possible safeguard against military adventurism is for elected governments to make democracy meaningful to the people by improving their lives and allowing opposition to thrive,” the party stated.