ADC offers credible path out of Nigeria’s woes — David Mark

David Mark

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Senator David Mark, has felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2025 Christmas celebration, calling for vigilance against insecurity, sacrifice, tolerance and renewed commitment to national unity, while urging citizens to see the ADC as a credible alternative for addressing the country’s challenges.

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In a Christmas message to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, Mark urged Nigerians to embrace peace and harmonious coexistence across religious and ethnic lines.

“As we commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, I extend my warmest Christmas greetings to you and your families across the length and breadth of our dear country,” he said.

Mark said Christmas remains a season that highlights values the nation urgently needs at a time of economic hardship, insecurity and social divisions.

“Christmas is a season that reminds us of the timeless values of love, peace, sacrifice, humility, and service to humanity.”

According to him, Nigerians must draw strength from the true meaning of the season by standing together despite differences and extending compassion to the vulnerable.

“I urge all Nigerians to draw strength from the true spirit of Christmas by showing compassion to one another, reaching out to the less privileged, and standing united despite our differences,” he stated.

The former Senate President stressed that Nigeria’s diversity remains its greatest strength and called for tolerance, mutual respect and national cohesion in the collective pursuit of peace and progress.

He also urged Nigerians to embrace the African Democratic Congress as a viable political platform capable of delivering inclusive governance, accountability, respect for the rule of law and the promotion of human rights.

“No challenge is insurmountable when we work together with a shared sense of purpose and patriotism,” he added.

Mark further called on leaders at all levels to recommit themselves to selfless service, good governance, accountability and justice, while encouraging citizens to remain hopeful, law-abiding and actively engaged in building a better Nigeria.

“As we celebrate this festive season, may peace reign in our communities, joy fill our homes, and renewed hope inspire us for the year ahead,” he said.

Vanguard News