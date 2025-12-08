ADC hails FG’s intervention in Benin attempted coup

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commended Nigeria’s swift intervention in Benin Republic coup attempt, calling for equally decisive moves against insurgency, banditry and widespread insecurity across the country.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said that swift foreign action contrasts sharply with the responses to the security challenges currently facing the country.

It expressed deep concern about growing democratic reversals in the West African sub-region, noting that democracy thrives through good governance, improved livelihoods, equitable opportunities and tolerance for opposition

“We commend the Federal Government for acting promptly to defend constitutional order within our neighbourhood, recognising the need for consistent regional leadership and principled democratic commitments across West Africa.

“However, while acting swiftly, the government must ensure every intervention aligns strictly with constitutional guidelines, maintaining both legal clarity and institutional accountability in matters involving cross-border security operations.

“While the president’s unilateral action may appear expedient, it must still undergo National Assembly ratification as mandated by constitutional provisions governing foreign military or security deployments,” it said.

The party, however, said that Nigerians were questioning why similar urgency was absent during Guinea-Bissau’s crisis, even when a former Nigerian president was trapped there during instability within that nation.

According to ADC, a government capable of swift foreign action must demonstrate equal domestic resolve, ensuring security, protecting citizens and restoring trust.