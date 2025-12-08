Adamawa Police deploy mobile force as communal clashes erupt in Lamurde

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has deployed units of the Mobile Police Force to Lamurde Local Government Area following renewed communal violence between the Bachama and Chobo communities.

The deployment follows the imposition of a 24-hour curfew by authorities in a bid to restore calm after fresh clashes were reported over the weekend.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development on Monday in Yola. He said the anti-riot officers were dispatched to prevent further escalation and protect lives and property.

The conflict, which has persisted for several years, is rooted largely in disputes over land ownership and boundaries between the two communities. Both sides have recorded repeated losses of lives and destruction of property worth millions of naira over the years.

According to police sources, the latest round of violence began on Saturday when armed groups from both communities reportedly clashed in a border settlement, leading to casualties.

The Bachama community, which constitutes the majority in the area, and the minority Chobo community have been locked in recurring confrontations for decades over land-related issues.

Security agencies said they are maintaining a strong presence in the area, while residents have been urged to remain calm and comply with the curfew as efforts continue to prevent further breakdown of law and order.