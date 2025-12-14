Accord faction produces Bamigbola as guber candidate days after Adeleke’s emergence

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Four days after Governor Ademola Adeleke emerged as the governorship candidate of the Accord party, another faction of the party held its own governorship primary, where Mr. Clement Bamigbola emerged as the faction’s governorship candidate for the 2026 Osun State election.

It would be recalled that the party under the leadership of Mr Maxwell Mgbudem, on Wednesday, held a similar exercise which produced Governor Ademola Adeleke as the party’s candidate

However, a faction of the party rejected him, stating that Barrister Maxwell Ngbudem is not a legally backed National Chairman of the party.

In a fresh twist, on Sunday, 300 delegates of the Accord Party across Osun State elected Bamigbola as the factional party candidate during the exercise held at Regina Suite, Osogbo.

He emerged after a voice vote by the delegates and the electoral committee. Mr. Olufemi Ogundare was pronounced elected as the candidate of the party for the 2026 poll.

Vanguard News