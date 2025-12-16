Abuja traditional leaders drum support for Tinubu, Wike

Traditional and community leaders in Karshi, Karu, Garki and Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have promised to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed.

The leaders made the promise when the FCT Renewed Hope Ambassadors, led by its Coordinator, Mr Adamu Abdullahi, visited the communities on Tuesday.

The leaders also expressed satisfaction with the efforts of FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, in driving development across the territory.

They equally said that the appointment of an Abuja indigene as a Minister and strategic national roles had further strengthened the people’s sense of belonging.

The Sapeyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga Kupi, commended Tinubu for finding FCT natives worthy of key national appointments.

He reaffirmed his community’s commitment to Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

“This government’s developmental strides in the FCT place a moral obligation on the people to reciprocate the gesture with loyalty and electoral support for the current administration in 2027,” he said.

Also speaking, the Emir of Karshi, Alhaji Ismaila Muhammad, equally affirmed the support of his subjects for the Tinubu administration.

Muhammad, who was represented by Alhaji Jibrin Adanda, a community leader, acknowledged the ongoing infrastructural development in the FCT and appealed for sustained government attention to further address the needs of the community.

On his part, the Sa’karuyi of Karu, Joseph Narai, said that Tinubu’s administration had been exemplary and deserved the support of his people.

He also commended the FCT Minister for the even distribution of infrastructural development in the FCT.

He equally hailed the coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for his longstanding record of service and commitment to grassroots progress and development.

Similarly, the Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Ijakoro, promised that the traditional institution within the FCT would support Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027.

Ijakoro, particularly lauded the choice of Wike as FCT Minister.

“His interventions have opened Bwari to increased development, including improved road networks and increased recognition of traditional rulers in governance,he said.

In the same vein, the Esu of Bwari, Dr Ibrahim Yaro, pledged to mobilise all tribal chiefs within his domain to ensure massive support for Tinubu in 2027.

Earlier, the coordinator of the group described Tinubu’s administration as “one that history would judge fairly for its inclusive approach to governance.

He noted that the appointment of an indigenous son of the FCT as Minister reflected Tinubu’s commitment to fairness, national integration and confidence in the capacity of the people of the FCT to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the last week, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors have sustained their grassroots mobilisation drive across the FCT.

The ambassadors are specifically engaging traditional institutions and local communities in a coordinated effort to galvanise support for the reelection bid of Tinubu.

Vanguard News