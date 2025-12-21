Abuja–Lokoja Road Blockade: Umahi announces restoration of normal traffic

Umahi

By John Alechenu

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has announced the restoration of normal traffic flow on the Abuja–Lokoja Highway following a tense standoff between truck drivers and military personnel that led to a major blockade over the weekend.

The blockade, which caused severe traffic gridlock and left many travellers stranded, was reportedly triggered by an incident involving the smashing of a truck’s windscreen.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed, the ministry said the timely intervention of the minister helped to defuse the situation and restore normalcy on the busy highway.

According to the statement, the disruption occurred when truck drivers blocked a section of the road in protest, resulting in long delays and hardship for road users travelling towards Lokoja and other destinations during the festive period.

To address the situation, Umahi directed the immediate opening of already completed sections of the expressway and approved the deployment of all necessary measures to restore free movement and ease the hardship experienced by commuters.

The directive, which was promptly implemented on Sunday, December 21, 2025, significantly decongested the affected corridor and improved traffic flow.

The Federal Controller of Works in Kogi State, Engr. Patiko Isah, disclosed that the Field Headquarters, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies, successfully restored the free flow of traffic at about 2:00 a.m.

While reacting to the development, Umahi appealed to motorists to remain patient, orderly and cautious, especially during the peak holiday travel period. He reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring safe, efficient and reliable road transportation across the country.

The minister also extended his goodwill message, wishing Nigerians a peaceful, safe and joyous festive season.