Abuja Council gets 3-day ultimatum to disclose multimillion advert contract details

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A civic group, Concerned Citizens of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, has issued a three-day final ultimatum to the Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC to make public the full details of its advertising partnership with Takushara Nigeria Limited or face immediate legal action.

The group which issued the ultimatum, accused AMAC of breaching the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011 by refusing to respond to its earlier request for documents relating to the controversial contract.

In a follow-up letter addressed to the AMAC Chairman, Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, and made available to Vanguard on Thursday in Abuja, the group’s Coordinator, Dr. Joel Dipo, said the council had failed to reply within the mandatory seven-day window after receiving its initial inquiry dated November 24, 2025.

“We kindly write to inform you that seven days have elapsed but we are yet to receive the said information. We will be inclined to give your office an additional three days from the date of receipt of this letter to furnish us with the information requested,” the letter read.

The CSO said its demand was prompted by credible intelligence suggesting irregularities in AMAC’s outdoor advertisement revenue processes, including reports that an unidentified individual had been circulating the council’s account details for revenue collection under questionable circumstances.

The organization is requesting the release of four key documents: the public advertisement that initiated the partnership process, applications submitted by Takushara Nigeria Limited and other bidders, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AMAC and Takushara, and the financial statement of revenue inflows from the partnership.

Quoting Section 2(2) of the FOI Act, the group reminded the council of its statutory duty, noting that public institutions are required to “ensure proper organization and maintenance of all information in [their] custody in a manner that facilitates public access.”

While acknowledging that the council may have initially been preoccupied with official engagements, the organiation warned that it would not tolerate further delay.

“However sir, in the case that you refuse to release the needed information as stipulated by the law, take notice that we will immediately initiate a suit in a competent court of jurisdiction,” the letter concluded.