Abejide declares war on bandits, launches ‘Operation No Mercy for Terrorists’ in Yagbaland

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja



‎Member representing Yagba Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, Hon. Leke Abejide, has launched a special security initiative tagged “Operation No Mercy for Terrorists” to tackle terrorists and bandits operating in Yagba axis.

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‎The initiative is designed to flush out criminal elements and restore peace across communities within the constituency, which has faced growing security challenges in recent times.

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‎As part of the launch, the Reps member donated 30 operational motorcycles and three fully equipped security vans to enhance patrols, surveillance, and rapid response across Yagba East, Yagba West, and Mopamuro Local Government Areas.

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‎The lawmaker also unveiled a dedicated security task force known as the Lion Squad, which will spearhead the implementation of the operation.

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‎The squad is expected to work in close collaboration with existing security agencies to combat kidnapping, armed robbery, and other criminal activities threatening the safety of residents.

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‎Hon. Abejide reaffirmed his commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that the security of his constituents remains a top priority. He called on community members to support the initiative by cooperating with security operatives and providing timely information.