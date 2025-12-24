Abducted Kwara monarch released after 25 days in bandits den

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Ojibara of Bayagan Ile, Alhaji Kamilu Salami who was abducted 25 days ago by bandits has been released.

Vanguard exclusively gathered that the troubled monarch who was abducted on his farm, fateful Saturday morning was released on Tuesday night.

Residents of the community have been thrown into frenzy of joy and happiness following the release of the monarch.

The palace was reportedly bombarded with jubilant residents,who crowded to catch a glimpse of their monarch,and more importantly congratulate him and the family for safe return to the palace.

Spokesperson of the community, Ayinla Lawal confirmed the development in a message to Vanguard Wednesday morning.

Ayinla told Vanguard in an interview that the monarch was released after huge amount of money, paid in two installments was paid to the bandits.

He also told Vanguard that only the community raked the huge amount demanded by the bandits before the release of the monarch.

According to him,”I’m happy to inform you that our monarch has been released,he was released on Tuesday night.

“Our elders and members of the community have pleaded that we should not mention the amount,so I won’t be able to tell you the amount,but it was huge.The local government and state government didn’t come to our rescue throughout our ordeal.

“Only members of the community contributed the amount,it was really tough for us in the community,and that was why it took longer time before our monarch was released.Above all,we thank Almighty God that he came back alive,and we also thank the media, and members of the community for their support.”

Ayinla who expressed confident that the bandits won’t strike again in the community ,said more Vigilantes and hunters have been recruited to keep vigil on the community.

He also believed that with these developments, residents who fled the community would start returning to the community.

He also said that the monarch,has been brought to ilorin Wednesday morning for urgent medical attention.

Monarch’s immediate younger brother, simply identified as Aliyu who drove the monarch to an undisclosed private hospital in ilorin also confirmed the development to Vanguard Wednesday morning in an interview.

Aliyu who the community sent to pay the ransom on the two installments said he was scared at a point to visit the bandits because of the fear of being kidnapped.

“Their location is very far,one can’t believe that the place is still part of Kwara state,you can’t even describe or locate the place because they move around the terrain,they don’t stay in a particular point.They used to speak with me on Kabiesi’s phone to inform me, where I should meet them.

“I can’t even identify any of them because they’re always on hude.

“At point,I was seriously afraid and I told the community that I couldn’t go again,but they told me that I’m the only person that go, being monarch immediate younger brother,so I was encouraged.Thank Almighty God,I was not detained by the bandits and our monarch is back alive.”

Efforts by Vanguard to speak with the monarch was unsuccessful as he was said to be taking a long rest.

“You can’t talk to Kabiesi until after some days”said Aliyu who was staying with the monarch at the hospital in ilorin.