AAUA Convocation Lecture: Ways to improve Nigerian varsity system- Ex- UI VC, Olayinka

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, has suggested what should be done to deepen the academic tradition in Nigerian universities.

Olayinka who identified the distinguishing factors of 21st-century-compliant universities, said the factor include, high-quality human resources, adequate funding, physical and digital infrastructure, innovative and visionary management, pedagogical and intellectual property infrastructure and internationalisation.

Other factors according to him include a stable academic calendar, a merit-based admission process, and the availability of affordable, decent hostels both on and off campus.

He said this while delivering the lecture for the 14th Convocation Ceremony of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

The lecture was entitled ‘ Strengthening the Academic Tradition in the Nigerian University System.

Prof. Olayinka called on both public and private institutions to increase investment in the educational sector to cater for the growing population and demand for higher education in Nigeria.

He warned that admission seekers would continue to seek educational opportunities abroad unless Nigerian varsities make deliberate efforts to expand their capacity to accommodate the growing number of qualified candidates.

According to him “Nigeria’s population is expected to grow by approximately 130 million people by 2050, potentially reaching over 400 million and becoming the world’s third most populous nation, surpassed only by India and China.

” Moreover, the country has a predominantly young population, with around 43% of its citizens under the age of 15 in 2025. As this large youth cohort reaches university age, the number of potential candidates will surge.”

Emphasising the need to maintain a delicate balance between access to university education and the quality and cost of running it, he noted that a university degree remains necessary for securing better employment opportunities and social mobility in Nigeria.

He cited contemporary challenges that must be surmounted to further strengthen the varsity system.

According to him, these are, inadequate funding, incessant strikes by staff unions, inefficient service delivery, ageing academic staff, degrading teaching and research equipment, inadequate staff development and low morale, increased costs of services on campuses, and a lack of synergy between varsities’ historical roles and the low-quality skills of graduates, which leave gaps in the economy.

Speaking on the implications of the incessant ASUU strikes in the universities, the former Vice Chancellor said that the wages earned by Nigerian academics are among the lowest on the African continent, which discourages talented individuals from joining academia as a lifelong career.

He therefore warned that “A nation that impoverishes its teachers undermines its future. Nigeria must learn that intellectual labour cannot be chained, and scholars cannot be caged.

” Lecturers are global citizens who belong to a borderless world of thought, and a government that fails to honour them is, ultimately, dishonouring itself.”

The don suggested the provision of adequate and qualified staff in all departments through a competitive and transparent recruitment process to improve the academic staff-to-student ratio.

He added that staff development schemes, including attendance at seminars, conferences and workshops, must be pursued more rigorously to ensure that young lecturers can advance in their careers.

“All teaching staff should continue to be encouraged to take advantage of the ICT facilities in the university, especially in teaching and supervising postgraduate students.

“Under special arrangements, supervision of postgraduate students should be allowed to continue for up to three years after the supervisor has retired.”

“More efficient use should be made of emeritus professors and other adjunct staff, especially in postgraduate teaching and supervision, as part of their academic activities.

“A conscious effort should be made to maintain existing teaching and research facilities. There should also be adequate provision for the acquisition of new equipment and facilities to aid teaching and research.”

Prof. Olayinka stressed the need for an appropriate mix of early-career academics, such as Senior Lecturers, and Readers/Professors in a department.

He explained that this would allow for the gradual and systematic replacement of retiring academic staff, ensuring the smoother running of departments and the inclusion of young scholars.

The Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the event, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, defined the university’s Convocation lecture as an opportunity to engage with transformative ideas that compel the right authorities to reflect deeply on the future of the university in a rapidly evolving society.

Prof lge commended Prof. Olayinka for continuously upholding the academic tradition he has always studied and taught, describing him as both a consummate scholar and a visionary administrator. End