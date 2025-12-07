7 critical investment moves to make before retiring in Nigeria

By Morolake Ademiju

Retirement in Nigeria requires more than just hope and discipline; it demands smart financial planning and deliberate investment choices. With rising living costs, healthcare uncertainties, and unstable pensions, the sooner you prepare, the more secure your future becomes.

These seven investment moves are essential for anyone who wants a financially stable and stress-free retirement in Nigeria.

1. Build Diversified Investment Portfolio

Before retirement, your money should be working harder than you are. A balanced portfolio includes a mix of government bonds, money market funds, stocks and mutual funds. Diversification protects your savings from market volatility and inflation, ensuring you don’t rely on a single income source.

2. Invest in Real Estate for Long-Term Security

Property remains one of Nigeria’s most stable long-term assets. Whether it’s a rental apartment, a small block of short-let units or a plot of land in a developing area. Real estate guarantees passive income and ensures you have something solid to fall back on when steady salary income stops.

3. Take Advantage of Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA)

If you’re under the Contributory Pension Scheme, increasing your voluntary contributions can significantly boost your retirement payout.

A well-funded RSA provides monthly pension payments, access to lump sums and a reliable financial safety net. This is one of the easiest and most secure ways to prepare for retirement in Nigeria.

4. Build Solid Emergency Fund

A major mistake many Nigerians make is entering retirement without a financial buffer. An emergency fund should cover 6–12 months of living expenses and be stored in high-yield savings accounts and money market funds. This protects you from unexpected expenses like medical bills, home repairs or inflation shocks.

Retirement

5. Invest in Income-Generating Businesses

Small businesses can provide consistent post-retirement income, especially if you want financial independence. Consider mini-importation, farming or agro-trading, franchise operations, e-commerce and transport or logistics assets. Choose businesses that don’t require heavy physical labour as you age.

6. Secure Health Insurance Early

Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses retirees face. Investing in private health insurance or negotiating a long-term HMO plan while you’re younger can save you from high medical costs later.

Health insurance may not seem like an “investment,” but it protects your wealth better than any stock or business can.

7. Focus on Wealth Preservation

As retirement approaches, you must shift from taking on aggressive risks to protecting your accumulated wealth. Key moves include reducing high-risk investments, limiting unnecessary debt, reviewing your will and estate plan, setting up a trust or custodial service and also ensuring your assets have clear documentation. This ensures your wealth is not lost due to poor decisions, legal issues or mismanagement.

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