5 underdog teams poised to surprise at AFCON 2025

By Enitan Abdultawab

As the clock to AFCON 2025 draws closer, a number of underdog sides might be subtly preparing to upend the status quo on the continental stage.

In the past editions, a couple of seemingly weak teams have reached the knockout stages of the competition, frustrating and upsetting stronger teams on the field of play.

This article compiles a list of underdogs who could make history at the 2025 AFCON.

Zambia

More than a decade after lifting the AFCON trophy in 2012, Zambia are showing signs of another golden period. The Chipolopolo topped their qualifying group ahead of reigning champions Côte d’Ivoire, a statement of intent that cannot be overlooked. The squad blends rising prospects with experienced leaders, including Patson Daka of Leicester City and skipper Lubambo Musonda.

Comoros

Comoros stunned the continent during the AFCON 2025 qualifiers by finishing above Tunisia in their group, reaffirming their rapid rise since their memorable debut in 2021. Still guided by coach Stefano Cusin, the island nation leans on a compact, disciplined defensive unit that thrives on swift counterattacks.

Sudan

Sudan’s impressive showing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, highlighted by a shock win over DR Congo, a previous AFCON semi-finalist, signals a team ready to challenge long-standing powerhouses.

Once dismissed as a struggling side, Sudan have begun carving a new identity on the African football scene. They are now coached by Ghanaian tactician John Kwesi Appiah. The Nile Crocodiles are undergoing a steady transformation built on youthful energy and a more adventurous style of play.

Mozambique

Mozambique have gained a reputation for being a difficult opponent for more powerful teams, while not having won a major championship. The Mambas have been competitive in recent campaigns because of their grit and tenacity. With key players like Hélder Pelembe and Reinaldo propelling the squad ahead, Mozambique have enough offensive talent to hope for more than the group stage.

Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea is a contender that no team can afford to ignore going into AFCON 2025 because of their demonstrated capacity for surprise.

At the 2023 AFCON, Equatorial Guinea memorably defeated Côte d’Ivoire 4-0, demonstrating their ability to perform well under pressure. Coach Juan Micha has developed a team that is highly competitive and tactically disciplined; these qualities have come to define them.