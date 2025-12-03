3 Nigerians cleared of drug trafficking, released in Saudi Arabia — FG

Saudi Arabia

Three Nigerians detained in Saudi Arabia since August 2025 have been released, after Saudi authorities determined they had no connection to an attempt to smuggle prohibited substances through Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, confirmed their release in a statement, yesterday.

The statement read, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Consulate General of Nigeria in Jeddah, has secured the release and full lifting of the travel ban on three Nigerian nationals; Abdulhamid Sadieq, Maryam Abdullahi, and Bahijah Abdullahi, who were arrested in August 2025, at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.”

It explained that they were arrested after prohibited substances were discovered in luggage that criminal syndicates had fraudulently linked to their air tickets at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, without their knowledge.

According to the ministry, once the arrests were reported, the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah, Amb. Muazam Nayaya, immediately contacted the Saudi authorities and notified Abuja.

“Amb. Muazam Nayaya, the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah, immediately engaged Saudi authorities and reported the matter to headquarters in Abuja, while also requesting the intervention of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to support investigations.”

The mission also “maintained continuous engagement with the host authorities, ensured regular prison visits and arranged legal representation for the detainees.”

After a series of investigations, Saudi officials cleared the three Nigerians of wrongdoing and released them on September 14 and 15, 2025.

A temporary travel restriction placed on them during the security review had now been removed.

The statement further stated that Maryam Abdullahi and Bahijah Abdullahi returned to Nigeria on November 5, 2025.

The ministry confirmed that the travel ban on Sadieq was lifted on December 2, 2025, adding that “the Nigerian Mission is currently finalising arrangements for his return.”

The ministry of foreign affairs praised Riyadh for its handling of the matter, stating that it “has commended the cooperation and professionalism of the Saudi authorities throughout the process and also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the NDLEA and the Consulate in Jeddah in securing a just outcome.”