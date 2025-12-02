2Baba urges calm amid marriage crisis with Natasha

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has pleaded for calm amid the recent social media controversy surrounding him and his wife, Natasha Idibia.

In viral footage shared on social media, the “African Queen” crooner urged fans to stop fuelling the dispute, adding that it was getting out of hand and now put his wife at risk.

He said, “This is getting out of hand. This is a dangerous situation right now. I know what fans can do; I know what people can do.

“I am perfectly okay, and this is putting Natasha at risk. It is not fair on anybody.

“Please, I need everybody to calm down. Cease fire. We are going to resolve all these issues. People dey get issues for house no be today, but this is getting out of hand.

“Friends, family, everybody, please, ceasefire. I beg you. I am perfectly fine. I did not make that post. Please, I am okay.”

2Baba, who had earlier been linked to a now-deleted Instagram page where he appeared to ask for help, distanced himself from the post.

He insisted that he did not make the post asking for help, adding that his account was hacked.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the social media frenzy started amid earlier reports that the singer was briefly detained by UK police after an alleged altercation with Natasha during his October tour.

The singer was seen being arrested in a video that has set social media on fire with reactions from fans.

The controversy became heightened during an Instagram live session hosted by media personality Daddy Freeze, during which two of 2Baba’s former managers accused Natasha of trying to take full control of his life and career.

They further alleged that Natasha now controls his finances and public engagements and confirmed a previously denied arrest incident in the UK.

2Baba later joined the live session in anger and demanded they stop discussing his private life.

Shortly after, a loud argument between him and Natasha could be heard off‑camera before the broadcast ended abruptly.

The couple was heard arguing in the background, fuelling speculation of a marital crisis and raising concerns over the singer’s well-being.

As reactions continue to trail the development, the Edo House of Assembly has reportedly asked Natasha, who represents the Egor constituency, to appear before its Ethics and Privileges Committee over viral misconduct. (NAN)