27-year-old man found dead in Ogbomoso deep well

By Adeola Badru

The body of a 27-year-old man, identified as Alagbe Gbemisoye, was recovered yesterday from a deep well in the Ire-Akari, Adeniran area of Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

According to reports, passersby who noticed the incident quickly alerted the Oyo State Fire Service, which immediately deployed a rescue team to the scene. The circumstances leading to the victim’s fall into the well remained unknown at press time.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Fire Reforms and Chairman, Fire Services, Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the development, noting that his office received a distress call from a concerned resident, along with one Mr. Ajayi Olayemi.

“Fire personnel led by CFM Oladejo were promptly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 27-year-old man, identified as Alagbe Gbemisoye, had fallen into a deep well.”

“His body was recovered and subsequently handed over to the DPO, Owode Police Station,” Akinwande stated.

He further urged members of the public to prioritise safety in their daily activities and emphasised the importance of equipping homes and buildings with functional fire extinguishers to minimise fire-related incidents.