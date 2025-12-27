27-year-old man found dead in deep well in Ogbomoso

By Adeola Badru

OGBOMOSO — The body of a 27-year-old man, identified as Alagbe Gbemisoye, was recovered on Monday from a deep well in the Ire-Akari, Adeniran area of Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Passersby who noticed the incident quickly alerted the Oyo State Fire Service, which deployed a rescue team to the scene. The circumstances surrounding Gbemisoye’s fall into the well remain unknown.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Fire Reforms and Chairman of the Fire Services, Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident, noting that his office received a distress call from a concerned resident and one Mr. Ajayi Olayemi.

“Fire personnel led by CFM Oladejo were promptly dispatched. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 27-year-old man, identified as Alagbe Gbemisoye, had fallen into a deep well. His body was recovered and handed over to the DPO, Owode Police Station,” Akinwande said.

He urged the public to prioritise safety in their daily activities and emphasised the importance of equipping homes and buildings with functional fire extinguishers to minimise fire-related incidents.