2027: Yahaya Bello set to challenge Senator Natasha for Kogi Central seat

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to contest the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections, setting the stage for a potential showdown with the incumbent senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Bello made the declaration during a visit to the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, where he met with traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders from the senatorial district.

A video of the visit, shared on Bello’s verified Facebook page on Monday, captured the former governor formally accepting calls to seek the ticket.

“I accept to run for the Senate in 2027,” Bello said while addressing the gathering.

The event was attended by the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, as well as other political figures and community leaders from across the district.

Governor Ododo appealed to Bello to heed calls from party leaders and constituents urging him to represent Kogi Central at the National Assembly. The appeal was reportedly made in the presence of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and other influential personalities from the area.

Bello governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024 and remains an influential figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. His declaration is widely seen as a move to maintain a strong political presence in the district after leaving office.

In a related development, the Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Amoka Eneji, was reported to have congratulated the former governor on his decision to contest the senatorial seat.

Eneji was quoted as saying that Bello had contributed significantly to the unity and development of the Ebira people, adding that his leadership would continue to be remembered in the history of Ebiraland.

The Kogi Central Senatorial seat is currently occupied by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was elected in 2023. A lawyer and former governorship aspirant, Akpoti-Uduaghan made history as the first woman to represent the district in the Senate.

Vanguard News